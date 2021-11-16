Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $323.52 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) will announce sales of $323.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Alkermes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $316.33 million to $327.95 million. Alkermes reported sales of $280.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alkermes.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.93 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALKS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho decreased their target price on Alkermes from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Alkermes from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alkermes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.29.

In related news, Director Emily Peterson Alva bought 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.22 per share, for a total transaction of $49,863.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,863. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 527.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALKS stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.16. 1,360,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,555,471. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -39.93, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.95. Alkermes has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.01.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

