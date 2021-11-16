Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $38.96

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.96 and traded as high as $39.77. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at $39.77, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.44.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF)

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

