Alibaba Group (BABA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $166.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.03. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $138.43 and a twelve month high of $280.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.86.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alibaba Group stock. Camden National Bank raised its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 56.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.46.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

