Algorand Market Capitalization Reaches $10.64 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 16th. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.70 or 0.00002830 BTC on exchanges. Algorand has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion and $760.39 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.07 or 0.00156311 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $306.56 or 0.00509371 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000661 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00016239 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.75 or 0.00074355 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00008694 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 6,712,491,179 coins and its circulating supply is 6,250,767,125 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

