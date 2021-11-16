Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) PT Raised to C$20.00 at Raymond James

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AQN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Algonquin Power & Utilities to a buy rating and set a C$17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. CSFB set a C$16.00 target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$18.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$18.31.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at C$17.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52-week low of C$17.51 and a 52-week high of C$22.67. The firm has a market cap of C$11.20 billion and a PE ratio of 12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.52, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.424 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.51%. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.28%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.