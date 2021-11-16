Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Short Interest Down 81.5% in October

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 81.5% from the October 14th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ALFVY opened at $43.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64 and a beta of 1.32. Alfa Laval AB has a 1 year low of $23.60 and a 1 year high of $44.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Get Alfa Laval AB (publ) alerts:

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 9.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Alfa Laval AB (publ) to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alfa Laval AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.50.

About Alfa Laval AB (publ)

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.

Featured Story: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.