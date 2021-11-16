Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) CAO John Clarence Barichivich III Sells 540 Shares

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.15, for a total value of $146,421.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $271.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a PE ratio of 143.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.59. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $122.45 and a fifty-two week high of $282.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $237.45 and a 200-day moving average of $204.89.
Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 6.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Albemarle during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle during the second quarter worth about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 43.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Albemarle by 360.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Albemarle from $247.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Albemarle from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Albemarle from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.50.
Albemarle Company Profile
Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.
