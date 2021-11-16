Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) CAO John Clarence Barichivich III Sells 540 Shares

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.15, for a total value of $146,421.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $271.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a PE ratio of 143.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.59. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $122.45 and a fifty-two week high of $282.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $237.45 and a 200-day moving average of $204.89.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 6.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Albemarle during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle during the second quarter worth about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 43.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Albemarle by 360.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Albemarle from $247.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Albemarle from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Albemarle from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.50.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.