Akroma (AKA) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $91.00

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded down 45.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. In the last week, Akroma has traded down 47% against the U.S. dollar. One Akroma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Akroma has a total market capitalization of $96,231.22 and approximately $91.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Akroma Coin Profile

Akroma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma . Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Akroma is akroma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Buying and Selling Akroma

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

