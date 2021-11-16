Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 89.1% from the October 14th total of 66,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Air France-KLM stock opened at $4.90 on Tuesday. Air France-KLM has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $6.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.55.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AFLYY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Air France-KLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Grupo Santander assumed coverage on Air France-KLM in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a €4.50 ($5.29) target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $5.00.

Air France-KLM SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. Its activities include cargo, aeronautics maintenance, and other air transport related activities, such as catering and charter services. The firm operates through the following segments: Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other.

