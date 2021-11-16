Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Air China Limited provides airline and airline-related services. It provides air passenger and air cargo services along with aircraft engineering, ground services, air catering services and other airline related services. Its ground services include passengers’ entry, departure and transit services, special passenger services, irregular flight passenger services, passenger luggage services, tarmac load and unload services, cabin cleaning services and supply of various ground equipments and special vehicles. The company also involves in import and export trading, manufacture and retail of aircraft supplies, provision of air ticketing services, human resources services, aircraft maintenance and repair services. Air China takes the responsibility of special plane task for Chinese national leaders visiting abroad, and foreign leaders and governmental leaders visiting China. Air China Limited is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

Shares of Air China stock remained flat at $$14.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 27 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,482. Air China has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $19.38. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.62 and a 200-day moving average of $14.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Air China had a negative return on equity of 18.77% and a negative net margin of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air China will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

