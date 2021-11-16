AIOZ Network Price Tops $0.69 on Exchanges (AIOZ)

AIOZ Network (CURRENCY:AIOZ) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 15th. One AIOZ Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00001105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AIOZ Network has a total market capitalization of $118.82 million and $14.27 million worth of AIOZ Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AIOZ Network has traded 119.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AIOZ Network Coin Profile

AIOZ is a coin. AIOZ Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 173,141,275 coins. AIOZ Network’s official Twitter account is @AIOZNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “AIOZ Network is a distributed CDN built on our very own Blockchain. On AIOZ Network, users share redundant memory, storage and bandwidth resources to create a vast CDN capable of powering streaming platforms anywhere in the world. It aims to change the way the world streams videos. To better understand this, imagine that you're watching a video on your phone. Today that video streams from a content delivery network (CDN). A CDN is a system of servers in various locations storing and delivering content to viewers and their devices – like a video you watch on your phone. AIOZ Network creates a distributed content delivery network (dCDN) and represents a major shift in the way the world streams video. On a dCDN, a video comes from one of many Nodes – a regular person paid to store and deliver content from their device with the help of an app. The app harnesses the device's unused resources such as extra computing power, bandwidth, and storage. “

AIOZ Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AIOZ Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AIOZ Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AIOZ Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

