Aion Reaches Market Cap of $82.62 Million (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. Aion has a market capitalization of $82.62 million and approximately $7.73 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000274 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Aion has traded down 11.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,390.27 or 0.98074052 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00048311 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.06 or 0.00330370 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $312.15 or 0.00515468 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $108.97 or 0.00179948 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00009286 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00011206 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001531 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 498,250,876 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official website is theoan.com . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Buying and Selling Aion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

