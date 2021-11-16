Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agrify Corporation is a developer of advanced and proprietary precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace. Agrify Corporation is based in BURLINGTON, Mass. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Agrify in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Agrify from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Agrify from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Agrify from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agrify has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.20.

AGFY opened at $22.32 on Monday. Agrify has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.23. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other Agrify news, CEO Raymond Nobu Chang sold 42,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $1,309,277.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Agrify during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Agrify by 5,148.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Agrify during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Agrify during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Agrify during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.88% of the company’s stock.

About Agrify

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

