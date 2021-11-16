Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Position Lessened by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 5,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on A shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.18.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $1,490,986.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $157.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.76 billion, a PE ratio of 49.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.19 and a 12 month high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.38%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Read More: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.