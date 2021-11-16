Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) PT Raised to C$37.00

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ATB Capital raised their price target on Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ag Growth International from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC dropped their target price on Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Ag Growth International from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$44.22.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Shares of Ag Growth International stock opened at C$31.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$28.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$33.64. Ag Growth International has a 1 year low of C$25.85 and a 1 year high of C$48.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$599.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.24%.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.