Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock traded down $3.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.07. The stock had a trading volume of 5,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,259. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.85. Aerovate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $29.43.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AVTE shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Cowen initiated coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aerovate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 4,824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

About Aerovate Therapeutics

Aerovate Therapeutics Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing drugs for cardiopulmonary disease. The company’s product pipeline consist AV-101. Aerovate Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

