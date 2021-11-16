Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Stake Decreased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,352 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $3,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AJRD. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 74.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AJRD opened at $43.60 on Tuesday. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.46 and a 12 month high of $53.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $545.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.27 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 52.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

