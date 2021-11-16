AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.20-3.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.26. AECOM also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.200-$3.400 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ACM traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. AECOM has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $73.86. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.78.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AECOM will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

AECOM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 10.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on AECOM from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.43.

In related news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $2,055,648.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AECOM stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 602,897 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 86,352 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.42% of AECOM worth $38,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

