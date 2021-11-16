Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:ADN traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,700. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.61. Advent Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $19.21.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Advent Technologies stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Advent Technologies Company Profile

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc operates as an advanced materials and technology development company. It develops, manufactures and assembles hydrogen fuel cell components. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

