AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdvanSix from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of NYSE:ASIX opened at $49.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. AdvanSix has a 12 month low of $16.54 and a 12 month high of $50.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.87. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.77.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. AdvanSix had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 28.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AdvanSix will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.62%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in AdvanSix by 3,961.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in AdvanSix in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in AdvanSix by 829.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AdvanSix in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in AdvanSix in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AdvanSix

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

