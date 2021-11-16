Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Issues Earnings Results

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

AAP stock traded up $2.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $241.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,023,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,156. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $217.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $142.59 and a 1 year high of $243.05. The stock has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AAP shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $237.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.53.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $707,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,184,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

