ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 594,188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.22% of ADTRAN worth $12,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADTN. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in ADTRAN by 118.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg acquired a new position in ADTRAN in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ADTRAN in the second quarter worth about $221,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in ADTRAN by 51.4% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,547 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ADTRAN in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADTN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on ADTRAN from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen raised ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.17 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.14.

NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $21.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 535.50 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.34 and a 200-day moving average of $20.26. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $24.76.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $138.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.00 million. ADTRAN had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 0.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is presently 900.00%.

In other ADTRAN news, Director Balan Nair acquired 4,773 shares of ADTRAN stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,994.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

