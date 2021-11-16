Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Position Lowered by Bouvel Investment Partners LLC

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,855 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 1.9% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,874,967 shares of the software company’s stock worth $891,304,000 after buying an additional 46,667 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,211,000. Valley Forge Capital Management LP lifted its position in Adobe by 132.5% in the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 187,189 shares of the software company’s stock worth $88,984,000 after buying an additional 106,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,695 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $770.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $688.54.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $5.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $664.93. The company had a trading volume of 8,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,226,333. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $316.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $628.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $593.98. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

