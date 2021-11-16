Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Investec cut shares of Admiral Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. HSBC cut shares of Admiral Group from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.12.

Get Admiral Group alerts:

Shares of Admiral Group stock opened at $40.75 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.35 and its 200 day moving average is $44.76. Admiral Group has a twelve month low of $37.19 and a twelve month high of $51.84.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $2.0939 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $2.06. This represents a dividend yield of 4.06%.

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the business of sale and underwriting of private car insurance. It operates through the following segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. The UK Insurance segment consists of the underwriting of car insurance and other products that supplement the car insurance policy.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.