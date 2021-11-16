Adler Group (ETR:ADJ) Trading 2.9% Higher

Adler Group S.A. (ETR:ADJ)’s stock price traded up 2.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as €11.25 ($13.24) and last traded at €11.25 ($13.24). 352,061 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 519% from the average session volume of 56,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at €10.93 ($12.86).

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is €14.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is €19.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.98.

About Adler Group (ETR:ADJ)

Adler Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. The company operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. It is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

