adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Stock Position Raised by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,423 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in adidas were worth $88,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of adidas by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 30,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 9,547 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in adidas during the second quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in adidas during the second quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in adidas during the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in adidas during the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. 0.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ADDYY. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, October 4th. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, adidas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.00.

Shares of ADDYY opened at $160.79 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.11 and its 200-day moving average is $174.36. adidas AG has a 12 month low of $149.45 and a 12 month high of $199.44. The firm has a market cap of $63.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

