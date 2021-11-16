Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Given Buy Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ACET. Jonestrading restated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Adicet Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adicet Bio currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.18.

Get Adicet Bio alerts:

NASDAQ ACET opened at $9.35 on Monday. Adicet Bio has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The stock has a market cap of $297.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.39.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adicet Bio will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Adicet Bio by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,275,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,996,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 69,909 shares during the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 29,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 15,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson & Johnson bought a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,715,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.