Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ ADIL opened at $3.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.14. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $5.08. The stock has a market cap of $64.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.50.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADIL shares. Litchfield Hills Research upped their target price on Adial Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 20th.
Adial Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the treatment of alcohol use disorder. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist. The company was founded by Bankole A. Johnson in November 2010 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.
