Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ADIL opened at $3.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.14. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $5.08. The stock has a market cap of $64.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADIL shares. Litchfield Hills Research upped their target price on Adial Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adial Pharmaceuticals stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,831 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Adial Pharmaceuticals worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 22.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the treatment of alcohol use disorder. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist. The company was founded by Bankole A. Johnson in November 2010 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

