Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 405,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 2.55% of Addus HomeCare worth $35,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $102.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.53. Addus HomeCare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.06 and a fifty-two week high of $129.01.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $216.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.11 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

ADUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Addus HomeCare Profile

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.