Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $80.25 Million

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2021

Brokerages expect Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) to post sales of $80.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.50 million and the highest is $159.00 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics reported sales of $1.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5,250%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full year sales of $85.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.20 million to $163.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $24.60 million, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $42.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.31% and a negative net margin of 2,499.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADAP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adaptimmune Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.96.

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $4.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,078. The company has a market capitalization of $672.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.71. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.37 and a 52-week high of $7.34.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADAP. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,033,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,824,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,061 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,627,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,597 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,584,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 654,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,189,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,321,000 after purchasing an additional 644,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Gap Up Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.