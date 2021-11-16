Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $80.25 Million

Brokerages expect Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) to post sales of $80.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.50 million and the highest is $159.00 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics reported sales of $1.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5,250%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full year sales of $85.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.20 million to $163.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $24.60 million, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $42.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.31% and a negative net margin of 2,499.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADAP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adaptimmune Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.96.

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $4.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,078. The company has a market capitalization of $672.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.71. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.37 and a 52-week high of $7.34.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADAP. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,033,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,824,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,061 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,627,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,597 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,584,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 654,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,189,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,321,000 after purchasing an additional 644,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

