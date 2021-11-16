Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ ADGI opened at $20.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.75. Adagio Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $18.25 and a twelve month high of $59.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADGI. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Adagio Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Adagio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Adagio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Adagio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $602,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $598,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. 39.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adagio Therapeutics Company Profile

Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

