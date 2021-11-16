ACV Auctions Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.67) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:ACVA)

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of ACV Auctions in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Moore now expects that the company will earn ($0.67) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.66). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ACV Auctions’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ACV Auctions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.08.

Shares of ACVA opened at $20.44 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.60. ACV Auctions has a twelve month low of $16.15 and a twelve month high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 20.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions in the first quarter worth $3,110,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at $5,344,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in ACV Auctions in the second quarter valued at $610,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,318,000. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,026,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Brian Hirsch sold 123,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $2,476,535.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,875 shares of company stock valued at $4,496,908 in the last three months.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

