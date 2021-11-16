Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.85. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $26.98.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals stock. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.61% of the company’s stock.
Acumen Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, which is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.
Further Reading: ESG Score
Receive News & Ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.