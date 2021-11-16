Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.85. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $26.98.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals stock. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABOS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acumen Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group began coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, which is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

