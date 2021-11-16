Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,070,792 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 7,064,736 shares.The stock last traded at $66.72 and had previously closed at $70.43.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$100.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.76.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $51.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.10.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,141,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,567,000 after acquiring an additional 267,407 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,546,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,868 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,698,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,814,000 after acquiring an additional 605,277 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,978,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,581,000 after acquiring an additional 852,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,165,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,708 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.