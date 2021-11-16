AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Announces Earnings Results

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2021

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.

ACRX stock opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average is $1.16. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $2.94.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies use in medically supervised settings. The firm’s portfolio includes DSUVIA, DZUVEO, Zalviso, ARX-02 and ARX-03. The company was founded by Thomas A. Schreck and Pamela Pierce Palmer on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

