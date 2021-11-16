AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Rating Reiterated by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reissued their buy rating on shares of AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AC Immune from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ ACIU opened at $5.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $419.93 million, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 0.77. AC Immune has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $12.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.95.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AC Immune will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in AC Immune by 10,327.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in AC Immune by 320.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in AC Immune by 569.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in AC Immune by 221.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in AC Immune by 5,889.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the last quarter. 36.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AC Immune SA engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

