Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (FCO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on November 30th

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.

FCO stock opened at $8.39 on Tuesday. Aberdeen Global Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $9.74.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aberdeen Global Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.65% of Aberdeen Global Income Fund worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

