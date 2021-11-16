Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ ABEO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.89. 201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,009,454. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.31. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $3.79. The company has a market cap of $90.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Abeona Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABEO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other news, CFO Edward Carr sold 29,122 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $30,578.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Michael Amoroso sold 45,409 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $49,495.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 159,355 shares of company stock worth $161,858 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Abeona Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 814,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,898 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.81% of Abeona Therapeutics worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 27.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.