A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) CEO Sells $1,470,995.84 in Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 20,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $1,470,995.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of AMRK stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.53. 59,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,095. The firm has a market cap of $846.06 million, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of -0.48. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $80.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.14.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 55.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 12,061 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 449.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. 61.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMRK shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

