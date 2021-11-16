$859.99 Million in Sales Expected for Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) to report sales of $859.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tronox’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $852.40 million and the highest is $867.57 million. Tronox reported sales of $783.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tronox will report full year sales of $3.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.75 billion to $3.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tronox.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.40 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS.

TROX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Tronox in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tronox from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tronox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

NYSE:TROX traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $24.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,460,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,857. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.10 and its 200 day moving average is $22.15. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Tronox has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $26.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Tronox’s payout ratio is currently 25.16%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox during the first quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tronox in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tronox in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Tronox in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tronox by 6,329.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

