$83.95 Million in Sales Expected for TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) will post sales of $83.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $83.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $84.20 million. TriCo Bancshares reported sales of $83.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full year sales of $332.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $332.60 million to $333.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $385.15 million, with estimates ranging from $384.30 million to $386.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TriCo Bancshares.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $83.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.55 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on TCBK. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBK opened at $46.33 on Tuesday. TriCo Bancshares has a 52-week low of $32.36 and a 52-week high of $51.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.32 and a 200-day moving average of $43.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCBK. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 4,046 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 12.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 174,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,249,000 after purchasing an additional 19,043 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 13.5% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 8.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $975,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

