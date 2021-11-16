$8.49 Billion in Sales Expected for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) will report sales of $8.49 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Exelon’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.35 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.63 billion. Exelon reported sales of $8.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelon will report full year sales of $33.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.94 billion to $35.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $33.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.20 billion to $36.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Exelon.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EXC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.38.

Shares of EXC opened at $54.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $53.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.85. Exelon has a 12-month low of $38.35 and a 12-month high of $54.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Exelon by 17.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,480,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,628,000 after buying an additional 8,933,198 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the second quarter valued at $128,004,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 17.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,510,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467,292 shares during the period. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the second quarter valued at $86,010,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 11.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,811,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exelon (EXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.