71,830 Shares in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Bought by Bouvel Investment Partners LLC

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 71,830 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC owned 0.05% of TripAdvisor as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the second quarter worth $32,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in TripAdvisor in the first quarter valued at $34,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in TripAdvisor in the second quarter valued at $35,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in TripAdvisor in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in TripAdvisor by 26,830.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,693 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TripAdvisor stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.23. 16,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,987,668. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.58. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.02 and a 12 month high of $64.95.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The travel company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 23.31% and a negative net margin of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kanika Soni sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRIP. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TripAdvisor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.69.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

