$717.42 Million in Sales Expected for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) will report sales of $717.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Werner Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $701.45 million and the highest estimate coming in at $726.10 million. Werner Enterprises reported sales of $620.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will report full-year sales of $2.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Werner Enterprises.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $702.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.12 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.92.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,714,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $518,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963,705 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 48,672.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 890,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,405,000 after purchasing an additional 888,279 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,371,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,973,000 after purchasing an additional 586,098 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,239,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,180,000 after purchasing an additional 406,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 862,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,397,000 after purchasing an additional 355,189 shares in the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.47. 652,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,813. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.79. Werner Enterprises has a 1-year low of $38.54 and a 1-year high of $49.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.48%.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

