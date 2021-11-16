$710,000.00 in Sales Expected for Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) will post sales of $710,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $500,000.00. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full year sales of $1.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $700,000.00 to $1.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $36.30 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $61.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Provention Bio.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.08. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS.

PRVB has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Provention Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Provention Bio by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,547,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,333,000 after acquiring an additional 84,038 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $24,470,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,328,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,198,000 after purchasing an additional 242,728 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,656,000 after purchasing an additional 99,502 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 597,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,271,000 after purchasing an additional 19,555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVB traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.13. 427,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,422,811. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.89. The firm has a market cap of $388.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.84. Provention Bio has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $20.05.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

