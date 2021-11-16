$63.10 Million in Sales Expected for Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) to post sales of $63.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Radius Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $60.90 million and the highest is $68.94 million. Radius Health posted sales of $62.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full year sales of $227.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $224.40 million to $233.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $285.99 million, with estimates ranging from $255.59 million to $315.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Radius Health.

Get Radius Health alerts:

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.20). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RDUS shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Radius Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Radius Health from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Radius Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.14.

RDUS traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,488. Radius Health has a fifty-two week low of $11.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.16. The stock has a market cap of $882.45 million, a PE ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.71 and its 200-day moving average is $16.93.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,842,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,295,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDUS. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Radius Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Radius Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 319.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Radius Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Radius Health (RDUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.