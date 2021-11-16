$56.20 Million in Sales Expected for Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) to report sales of $56.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $55.40 million to $57.00 million. Lakeland Financial reported sales of $56.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full year sales of $225.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $223.50 million to $228.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $224.90 million, with estimates ranging from $222.80 million to $227.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lakeland Financial.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 39.76%. The firm had revenue of $56.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on LKFN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.91 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other news, Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. acquired 660 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristin Pruitt sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $25,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 106.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,679,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,122 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 3.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,320,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,406,000 after buying an additional 41,380 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 6.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 982,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,010,000 after buying an additional 57,294 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Lakeland Financial by 13.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 840,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,126,000 after purchasing an additional 97,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Lakeland Financial by 13.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 764,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,110,000 after purchasing an additional 92,038 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKFN traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $73.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,607. Lakeland Financial has a fifty-two week low of $50.61 and a fifty-two week high of $79.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.03 and a 200-day moving average of $66.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.17%.

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

