557 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Purchased by John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Man Group plc raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 211.2% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 105,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,854,000 after purchasing an additional 71,888 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,728,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,882,000 after purchasing an additional 435,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,916,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VCIT stock opened at $93.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.75. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $92.42 and a 1 year high of $97.18.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.173 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.