5,017 Shares in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Purchased by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,318,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,693,000 after acquiring an additional 752,683 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,371,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,098,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,223,000 after acquiring an additional 423,915 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,929,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,261,000 after acquiring an additional 381,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 232.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,573 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

ICLN opened at $24.78 on Tuesday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $20.44 and a 1-year high of $34.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.07.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.