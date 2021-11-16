$5.93 Million in Sales Expected for Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) to report sales of $5.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Profire Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.36 million and the highest is $6.78 million. Profire Energy posted sales of $5.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Profire Energy will report full-year sales of $22.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.66 million to $24.42 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $27.62 million, with estimates ranging from $19.49 million to $31.87 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Profire Energy.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Profire Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

PFIE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Dawson James assumed coverage on Profire Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.65 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFIE. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Profire Energy by 129.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,124,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,910 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 28.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,135,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 472,745 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Profire Energy during the second quarter valued at $509,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Profire Energy by 27.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 433,698 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Profire Energy in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PFIE opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. Profire Energy has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.21 million, a PE ratio of -60.50 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.13.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.

